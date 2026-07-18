Vikram-1 rocket launch put on 'planned hold' minutes before takeoff

11:58

The launch of the country's first private orbital rocket was put on "planned hold" in Sriharikota on Saturday but the ALS is likely to resume soon, sources said.



The Vikram-1 rocket built by Skyroot Aerospace was scheduled to lift off at 11.30 am. The hold was apparently due to navigation issues.



It was not immediately known what a "planned hold" is but sources added that the Automated Launch Sequence (ALS) was likely to resume soon and the launch time was rescheduled for 12.05 pm Saturday. -- PTI