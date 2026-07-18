US-based advocacy groups express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk

11:15

Activists from the US-based advocacy groups gathered to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including the NEET.



Activists from the Hindus for Human Rights and the Azadi Project gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Indian Embassy in Washington on Friday evening with placards carrying slogans in support of Wangchuk.



The activists also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Climate activist Wangchuk, on June 28, began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations.



Earlier this week, Hindus for Human Rights urged the Indian government to reach out to Wangchuk and other protesters who are on a hunger strike.



"The government must meet with the protesters, provide a substantive response to the examination and governance failures they have identified, and establish a credible, time-bound process for accountability," the group said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The government must meet the protesters now, answer the failures that brought them here, and act before indifference takes a life," Sunita Viswanath, Executive Director, Hindus for Human Rights, said in a statement.



It also appealed to Wangchuk and the fasting students to place their health and lives as a priority.



"Their concerns have been heard by people across India and around the world. They should not be required to sacrifice their health to demonstrate the seriousness of their demands," the group said. -- PTI