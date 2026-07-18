Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

TVK functionary removed from party after moving court against leaders

Sat, 18 July 2026
Share:
16:10
image
TVK functionary M Gnanasoundari, who alleged irregularities in the appointment of government advocates, was removed from the party for tarnishing the party's image, a TVK leader said on Saturday.

According to Villupuram South District Secretary of the TVK, N Mohanraj, Gnanasoundari "teamed up with opponents and made false allegations, and conducted herself contrary to the party's policies, discipline and regulations."

She was removed from the primary membership of the party on July 17, Mohanraj said in a statement.

He advised the party members not to have any contact with her.

Gnanasoundari, an advocate, had moved the Madras High Court against TVK senior leaders over the appointment of government advocates in Villupuram district, alleging that bribes were paid for temporary appointments of government pleaders - a charge rejected by the party.

The party's action on her follows the court disposing her public interest litigation, on July 17 after advocate general clarified that the current appointments were only temporary and that formal appointment process involving thousands of candidates would take about three to six months.

The court noted that the names of certain leaders were included in the petition to hog media attention and ordered that the names be dropped from the petition after her counsel agreed to drop the leaders' names from the petition. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Docs urge Sonam Wangchuk's family to allow treatment
LIVE! Docs urge Sonam Wangchuk's family to allow treatment

Op Wangchuk: How new Delhi Police chief oversaw 1st action
Op Wangchuk: How new Delhi Police chief oversaw 1st action

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his 21-day indefinite hunger strike, marking the first significant action under new Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar.

Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke after Wangchuk's removal
Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke after Wangchuk's removal

A woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Jantar Mantar, leading to her detention. This incident occurred hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk, on an indefinite hunger...

White sheets, plain cloths: How Wangchuk was removed
White sheets, plain cloths: How Wangchuk was removed

Delhi Police executed a meticulously planned overnight operation, involving white sheets and potential network jammers, to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger...

Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital-class rocket, enters space
Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital-class rocket, enters space

Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, placing multiple technology demonstration payloads and commemorative items, including a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into...