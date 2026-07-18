Sonam Wangchuk refuses IV fluids, medication at hospital

16:44

Activist Sonam Wangchuk who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, hospital authorities said on Saturday.



He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, they said.



Wangchuk, 59, was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am with a history of fasting from solid food for 20 days and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks, the hospital said in health bulletin.



At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen, it said.



Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium with blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat serum potassium test was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission which have increased to 3+ by 1 pm, it said.



"Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication.



"He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health," the statement said.



Sources in the know of the developments also said that doctors are also counselling his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay.



Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.