Sonam Wangchuk continues hunger strike, July 20 march on: Wife

15:17

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, on Saturday said that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead despite the climate activist's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. She said that Wangchuk's hunger strike continues.



Speaking to reporters outside the Hospital, Angmo said, "July 20 march is confirmed. Changing the education system is the responsibility of the executive and policymakers. Our job is to tell them that the system has completely collapsed."



She said the movement had gone beyond the issue of the NEET paper leak and had become a broader campaign for reforms in the education system.



"This movement is not just against the paper leak. It is to awaken the conscience of the whole country, and it has awakened to a sufficient extent," she said.



Angmo said Wangchuk had refused electrolyte powder and continued with his fast.



"Sonam Wangchuk has fasted for 20 days, and it is still going on. The doctors spoke about giving him electrolyte powder, but he refused. His fast is still continuing," she said.



Questioning the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation, Angmo said the Delhi High Court had directed regular health monitoring but had not ordered hospitalisation.



"Regarding the High Court order, the order never mandated hospitalisation. It simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order hospitalisation. So, this is not in accordance with the High Court order. No treatment is underway right now. Only observation and tests are being conducted, and we are actually going to get the tests done at an external lab," she said.



She further said that the family wanted to independently verify the medical reports before any treatment was administered.



"Since they aren't providing the reports we requested, and regarding the figures they are citing, like the potassium level reaching 2.9. It was 4.3 yesterday, so it couldn't have changed to that today. We want to cross-check this with another lab before administering any medication," Angmo said.



Angmo added that Wangchuk was not consuming sugar and was continuing his fast with only salt water.



"He is still fasting; the fast is continuing because he isn't consuming any sugar. He is only taking the water with salt that he was consuming earlier," she said.



"I am grateful that the government cared enough to bring him here, but we will handle the next steps ourselves; there is no need for government interference in this matter. He is definitely weak and losing muscle mass--which happens during any fast, but he is alert and very strong," Angmo added.



Replying to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any senior government leader could intervene to end the fast, Angmo said she did not see such a possibility.



"That era was different; this era is different. I don't think there is any such possibility," she said. -- ANI