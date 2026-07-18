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Skyroot Aerospace to undertake maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1: Modi

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, and termed the initiative as 'a historic new frontier' for India's space journey.

He said that this four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.

'A historic new frontier for India's space journey! At 11.30 am today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle,' Modi said on X.

The prime minister said that this mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth and it shows how Indian space sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise.

'My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators,' he said.

Modi also urged all Indians, especially 'my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1'.   -- PTI

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