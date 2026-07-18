SEBI flags 'Boss Scam'

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Typically, they pose as senior executives through email, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams or other social media, instructing finance personnel to execute urgent fund transfers.





These messages are often designed to appear confidential and may discourage verification, citing sensitive or unpublished information.

"The malware hacks the system and hijacks the active WhatsApp session tokens. The fraudster gets access to the finance officer's WhatsApp account and then contacts finance employees, instructing them to make immediate payments to specified mule bank accounts," stated SEBI.





SEBI has advised companies to exercise caution and verify any financial instructions received through digital platforms by directly contacting the concerned official.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday warned regulated entities and listed companies about a rising cyber fraud dubbed the 'Boss Scam', where top executives are impersonated to siphon off funds.Sebi said it was alerted by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre about an emerging trend involving impersonation of chief executive officers or managing directors using digital communication tools.SEBI noted that perpetrators are using advanced techniques like deepfake, voice cloning and AI-generated video calls to impersonate company heads.They create fake social media groups to lend credibility to their requests. Another method involves sending malicious files containing malware. Once opened, these files can compromise systems, hijack WhatsApp web sessions and enable fraudsters to send payment instructions from legitimate accounts.SEBI warned that attackers may even alter contact details on compromised devices, replacing genuine numbers with fraudulent ones to mislead employees into transferring money.It urged firms not to act solely on messages received via social media and to avoid installing unverified files. Entities have been asked to report incidents promptly through the national cybercrime helpline or portal.-- Khushboo Tiwari,