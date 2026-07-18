Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Safdarjung Hospital gives update on Wangchuk's health

Sat, 18 July 2026
Share:
11:17
image
Sonam Wangchuk is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable, Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi high court.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the statement, Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at 7.40 am on Saturday.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CJP founder Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike
LIVE! CJP founder Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike

Dipke sits on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar
Dipke sits on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following the hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police...

Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital on 21st day of fast
Sonam Wangchuk shifted to hospital on 21st day of fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to a hospital in New Delhi after his health significantly worsened on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police confirmed the move, citing a High Court order and medical advice,...

Dipke says Wangchuk was dragged away, cops cite HC order
Dipke says Wangchuk was dragged away, cops cite HC order

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar after a 20-day hunger strike, with Delhi Police stating the move was in compliance with High Court directions and medical advice due to his deteriorating...

Rath Yatra: Lord Jagannath's missing headgear sparks row
Rath Yatra: Lord Jagannath's missing headgear sparks row

A controversy has erupted in Odisha after Lord Jagannath's idol was moved from the Puri temple to the chariot during the Rath Yatra without its traditional 'Tahia' floral headgear, leading to strong criticism from opposition parties BJD...