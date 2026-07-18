S S Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's 1st look poster from 'Varanasi'

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It is produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. -- PTI

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli shared the first look poster of Priyanka Chopra from his filmon the actor's 44th birthday.Also featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is slated to release on April 7, 2027 and revolves around a community in 512 AD who possess an ancient secret that can save the world.In 2027 AD, an asteroid named Shambhavi collides with Earth, causing a cataclysmic event. Meanwhile, a greedy scientist, Kumbha (Prithviraj), becomes paralysed while trying to retrieve the artefact.The poster shared by thefilmmaker on his Instagram handle on Saturday featured Chopra, who will essay the role of Mandakini, in an all-black ensemble with her hair tied. "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi," read the caption.It was followed by another picture of the actor from the sets of the film.will feature music by MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for Rajamouli's previous film