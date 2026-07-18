Police amp up security in Delhi in view of CJP Parliament march

21:03

Police have stepped up round-the-clock surveillance, vehicle checks and additional personnel are being deployed ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament march on Monday, after activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on a hunger strike was forcibly taken away to a hospital.



Police have converted key entry points into the New Delhi district into high-security zones, with elaborate barricading, intensive checking of vehicles and enhanced pickets to prevent any breach of law and order, sources said.



A senior police source said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march coinciding with the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.



The source also said the CJP has not sought permission for the proposed Parliament march so far.



"Even if the organisers apply for permission, it is unlikely to be granted because the Monsoon session of Parliament will be underway and security protocols around Parliament will be at their highest level," the source said.



The source added that police are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards Parliament and adequate arrangements are being made to ensure that protesters are stopped well before they can reach the high-security zone.



"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district will be subjected to thorough checking. Additional barricades have been installed at strategic locations, surveillance has been intensified and police personnel have been directed to maintain strict vigil in New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi round the clock," the source said.



According to the source, security deployment has been strengthened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista, Shankar Chowk, Connaught Place and other sensitive locations, while additional reserve forces have also been kept on standby to deal with any contingency.



Security measures include deployment of additional personnel at important intersections, enhanced patrolling, installation of multiple layers of barricades and continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras, the source added.



The heightened vigil comes hours after Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite fast for nearly 20 days, was whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital early morning. Police said this was done following deterioration in his health as per orders of the Delhi High Court.



Soon afterwards, Dipke announced that he would now be on an indefinite hunger strike and asserted that the July 20 Parliament march would go ahead as scheduled.



Police said the security arrangements are purely preventive and aimed at maintaining law and order during the Parliament session and any protest-related activities in the national capital. -- PTI