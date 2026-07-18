Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Aug 24

19:21

Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until August 24, according to the country's airports authority.



The ban applies to Indian-registered, operated, owned, and leased aircraft, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).



Restriction on the use of Pakistani airspace by Indian military and civilian aircraft remains in force, it said.



India has maintained a reciprocal airspace ban on all Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines, and military flights as part of measures taken against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last year.



Both countries closed their respective airspace to each other's airlines last year due to tensions after the Pahalgam attack. -- PTI