Pakistan, China to tighten border security, immigration controls: officials

12:33

Pakistan and China have officially agreed to deepen bilateral ties by strengthening cooperation in immigration, border management, and institutional frameworks.



A delegation from China's National Immigration Administration, headed by Director General Qi Jingyang, held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to discuss bilateral matters.



Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.



The new bilateral agreement aims to boost the efficiency of joint operations against illegal immigration, weapons smuggling, and cross-border crime, according to a statement issued by the interior ministry.



Both parties agreed to finalise an agreement soon to expedite the immigration process, and a Pakistan-China joint working group on border management and security will be established.



Interior Minister Naqvi said cooperation with China on land borders, seaports and immigration management would be further enhanced.



"The government of Pakistan is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against illegal immigration, border crossing and smuggling," he said.



Director General Qi Jingyang said China and Pakistan are strategic partners and China wants to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan.



"China will continue to support capacity building of Pakistani institutions," he said. -- PTI