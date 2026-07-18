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National awards: Yami Gautam's 'Article 370' wins best film

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Bollywood movie Article 370, based on the events surrounding the abrogation of this section of the Constitution in 2019, was on Saturday named as the best feature film at 72nd National Film Awards.

Yami Gautam Dhar, who acted in Article 370 was named the best actress in a leading role while Malayalam superstar Mammotty and Kartik Aaryan shared the best actor award for their lead roles in Bramayugam (Malayalam) and Chandu Champion (Hindi) respectively.

Announcing the awards, chairman of the central jury Jayaraj said Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD bagged the trophy for best popular film for wholesome entertainment. -- PTI

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