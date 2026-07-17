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More than 1,000 apply for Ram Temple Trust's top post

Sat, 18 July 2026
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received over 1,000 applications from across the country for the post of its first-ever CEO, far exceeding initial expectations, sources said on Friday.

Most applicants are retired IAS, IPS and other senior government officials. The overwhelming response has posed a major challenge for the search committee, which will now undertake a detailed scrutiny of all applications.

To facilitate the process, the committee will appoint a Secretary to verify the eligibility of applicants. 

A key meeting of the search committee is scheduled for July 19, where the scrutiny process and interview schedule will be finalised.

Following the initial screening, eligible candidates will be called for personal interviews. If required, the committee may also conduct online interviews.

The search committee is expected to submit its progress report at the Trust's meeting on July 22. -- ANI

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