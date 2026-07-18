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'Let his life be saved': Ex-CJI on Sonam Wangchuk

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk was whisked to a hospital here on Saturday, on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, former Chief Justice of India, Justice K G Balakrishnan said, "Let his life be saved".

He made the brief comment on his condition during an interaction with PTI Videos on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

Wangchuk and the three activists from AISA have been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Police, earlier in the day, said Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention. He was taken away to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Asked about Wangchuk's activism and support lent to the protesting youth in Delhi, Justice Balakrishnan (retd) said he learned that "he has been taken to the hospital.. Let his life be saved."

Meanwhile, sources said, Wangchuk is under close medical observation as doctors counsel his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay.

Justice Balakrishnan, also a former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also fielded questions related to India's constitutional values, and the role of youth in a democracy.

Asked if there were challenges to constitutional values today, the former Chief Justice of India responded in the negative and said, "The Constitution is always the protector of the people of this country, of our fundamental rights."

He also urged that citizens should have proper education and be alive to the problems in the society, and emphasised the positive role of the youth in the democracy.

The event was 'National Peace Conclave' hosted by Gandhi Mandela Foundation, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela, the global icon of peace, justice, and equality.

The conclave brought together several diplomats, jurists, spiritual leaders, academicians, social activists, and other guests.

Justice Balakrishnan, in his address at the event, said, "Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi are two towering pillars of humanity whose teachings continue to guide the world's social and moral values. We pay our heartfelt tribute to their enduring legacy."

Acharya Lokesh Muni, in his keynote address, said, "Peace does not come through medicines but through meditation."

"Every war begins first in the mind before reaching the battlefield," he said, adding that nations across the world must promote peace and value-based education from the primary level in schools.

Obijiofor Aginam, Director of UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP), said Mandela dedicated his entire life to justice, equality and human rights. PTI

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