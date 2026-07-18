Kejriwal urges parents, students to join Jantar Mantar protest

15:57

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to citizens to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to hospital by Delhi Police, urging them to stand with those fasting for reforms in the examination system.



The appeal came hours after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.



Following his removal from the protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he would continue the agitation by beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.



In a video message posted on X, Kejriwal said Wangchuk and Dipke were not on hunger strike for themselves but for students across the country.



He urged parents not to remain silent and to join the protest in support of demands for a fair examination system.



"If they are sitting at Jantar Mantar for your children, why are you sitting at home? Why aren't you sitting with them at Jantar Mantar?" he said.



Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike demanding measures to prevent examination paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Referring to the alleged NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE evaluation system, Kejriwal claimed that the future of millions of students had been affected.



He said people should support those fighting for reforms instead of raising their voices only after being personally affected.



Appealing for wider public participation, Kejriwal said if citizens did not come forward now, they should not complain if examination papers were leaked again in the future.



"We will all have to come out on the streets together. We will all have to raise our voices together. Only then will the government listen," he said. PTI S