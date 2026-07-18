Health of 3 more Jantar Mantar protesters deteriorates

11:11

The health of three student activists on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has deteriorated as their protest entered its 21st day on Saturday, organisers said, alleging that Delhi Police attempted to detain them from the protest site.



The agitation, led by Sonam Wangchuk and activists of the All India Students' Association (AISA) -- Neha, Aameen, and Manish -- is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site early Saturday after his health condition worsened. Police said the activist was hospitalised for 'essential medical care' in accordance with the Delhi high court's order.



Neha alleged that around 7 am on Saturday, 'Some people in plain clothes entered the stage area', following which Wangchuk was 'forcibly taken away' by police in the name of providing medical attention.



She further alleged that police personnel attempted to enter the tent where the three fasting activists were staying and tried to detain them.



"They could not detain us due to the presence of a large number of volunteers," she claimed, adding that the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.



According to videos and statements shared by AISA, several students and activists formed a human chain around the trio to prevent police from removing them from the site.



The organisers appealed to people to gather at Jantar Mantar in support of the activists as the hunger strike entered its 21st day on Saturday.



The developments come ahead of a proposed Parliament march on July 20, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is spearheading the ongoing agitation. -- PTI