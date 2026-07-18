Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Father of toddler who died after anaesthesia meets Krala HM, seeks SIT probe

Sat, 18 July 2026
Share:
16:29
image
The father of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who allegedly died after being administered anaesthesia for suturing a lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur in Kerala's Kannur met state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday and sought a SIT probe into the incident.

The child's father, Sooraj, met Chennithala and submitted a petition seeking a comprehensive investigation into the case, including the alleged role of other doctors involved in the treatment.

The child, Devansh Shouria of Eramam, sustained a lip injury while playing on July 5.

He was taken to a private hospital in Payyannur, where doctors advised suturing the wound under anaesthesia.

According to the family's complaint, the child became unconscious after the anaesthesia was administered and was shifted to another hospital in Kannur, where he later died.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval.

A medical board constituted to examine the incident is expected to submit its report to the police soon.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the home minister, Sooraj said his family wanted a thorough probe and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to ensure that no other family suffers a similar tragedy.

"Our main concern is that three doctors should be brought before the law and held accountable for their negligence. That is what we have requested from the minister," he said.

Sooraj said Chennithala assured him of a detailed investigation.

"He said he would personally speak to the Inspector General of Police, brief him about the case and ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out," he said.

Chennithala told reporters that a detailed probe would be conducted into the incident.

"In any case, I believe a proper investigation into this incident is imperative. Whatever the outcome, a decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the health minister," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Docs urge Sonam Wangchuk's family to allow treatment
LIVE! Docs urge Sonam Wangchuk's family to allow treatment

Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke after Wangchuk's removal
Ink thrown at Abhijeet Dipke after Wangchuk's removal

A woman hurled an ink-like liquid at Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest at Jantar Mantar, leading to her detention. This incident occurred hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk, on an indefinite hunger...

White sheets, plain cloths: How Wangchuk was removed
White sheets, plain cloths: How Wangchuk was removed

Delhi Police executed a meticulously planned overnight operation, involving white sheets and potential network jammers, to shift activist Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated during a 20-day hunger...

'They first said they were doctors and took Wangchuk away'
'They first said they were doctors and took Wangchuk away'

Amidst escalating tensions at Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike, sparking widespread protests from supporters.

Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital-class rocket, enters space
Vikram-1, India's 1st private orbital-class rocket, enters space

Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, placing multiple technology demonstration payloads and commemorative items, including a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into...