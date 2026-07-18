Father of toddler who died after anaesthesia meets Krala HM, seeks SIT probe

16:29

The father of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who allegedly died after being administered anaesthesia for suturing a lip injury at a private hospital in Payyannur in Kerala's Kannur met state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday and sought a SIT probe into the incident.



The child's father, Sooraj, met Chennithala and submitted a petition seeking a comprehensive investigation into the case, including the alleged role of other doctors involved in the treatment.



The child, Devansh Shouria of Eramam, sustained a lip injury while playing on July 5.



He was taken to a private hospital in Payyannur, where doctors advised suturing the wound under anaesthesia.



According to the family's complaint, the child became unconscious after the anaesthesia was administered and was shifted to another hospital in Kannur, where he later died.



Based on the complaint, police registered a case against anaesthetist Dr Anjali Poduval.



A medical board constituted to examine the incident is expected to submit its report to the police soon.



Speaking to reporters after meeting the home minister, Sooraj said his family wanted a thorough probe and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to ensure that no other family suffers a similar tragedy.



"Our main concern is that three doctors should be brought before the law and held accountable for their negligence. That is what we have requested from the minister," he said.



Sooraj said Chennithala assured him of a detailed investigation.



"He said he would personally speak to the Inspector General of Police, brief him about the case and ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out," he said.



Chennithala told reporters that a detailed probe would be conducted into the incident.



"In any case, I believe a proper investigation into this incident is imperative. Whatever the outcome, a decision will be taken after discussing the matter with the health minister," he said. -- PTI