Docs urge Sonam Wangchuk's family to allow treatment

16:02





She also asserted that the proposed Parliament march on July 20 will go ahead as planned with his participation.



Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.



His health had shown a steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.



On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike. -- PTI

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike on Saturday, is under close medical observation as doctors counsel his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay, sources said.Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care."Sonam Wangchuk remains under close medical observation at Safdarjung Hospital after a prolonged fast. Doctors have found dehydration, low potassium and rising ketone levels, which can increase during fasting but, when significantly elevated along with dehydration, may pose a risk to kidney function and other metabolic complications," a source said."Hospital authorities are continuously counselling the family to allow treatment to begin without further delay," the source added.The activist was shifted to the government hospital at 7.40 am after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi high court.In two letters to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo directed that no oral or intravenous medicine or fluid be administered to Wangchuk without her consent and sought copies of all medical reports.In a separate communication, she requested that he be discharged so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family's choice, citing "lack of transparency" and loss of confidence in the hospital.She claimed Wangchuk was "absolutely fine" but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests.