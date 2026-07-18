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Delhi police begins removing protestors at Jantar Mantar

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Delhi police on Saturday began removing protestors at Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as the protesters were asked to vacate the area.

In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.

'As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely,' the DCP said.

He urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.

'We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest,' he added.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Sharma said, "In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision."  -- ANI

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