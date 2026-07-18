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CJP founder Abhijit Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike

Sat, 18 July 2026
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10:01
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday announced that he was beginning an indefinite hunger strike shortly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

'I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now,' Dipke said in a post on X.

Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital early Saturday, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi high court, after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast.

Following the police action, Dipke alleged that he had been beaten up and detained by Delhi Police during what he described as a crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Police, however, said Wangchuk was shifted for 'essential medical care' and appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the site.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Dipke's announcement came amid continued protests at Jantar Mantar, with AISA activists Neha, Aameen and Manish also carrying on with their hunger strike after Wangchuk's hospitalisation.  -- PTI

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