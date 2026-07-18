Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns Rs 20.76 cr in India

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The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).



The film has been shot with 70mm IMAX film cameras.



It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures



Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott rounded off the cast of the film. -- PTI

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan'shas earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office in India on the first day of release.Featuring Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Matt Damon as Odysseus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 17.40 crore nett at the domestic box office. The gross collection of the film stands at Rs 20.76 crore at the domestic box office.