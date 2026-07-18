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Chabahar Port terminal undamaged after US attacks: MEA

Sat, 18 July 2026
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09:04
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Addressing reports emerging of damage to Iran's Chabahar port after United States attacks, the ministry of external affairs has clarified that the Shahid Beheshti Terminal -- operated by India till April -- has not suffered any damage.

"Regarding Chabahar, if you have been following the issue, there was a waiver granted by the American side, which expired some time ago.

"Since then, we have been in discussions with the relevant stakeholders on how to take this matter forward. On your question about the reported attack, yes, we have seen those reports. However, we can confirm that the terminal itself did not suffer any damage," MEA Spokesperson Randheer Jaiswal told a press conference on Friday. -- Business Standard

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