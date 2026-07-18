Centre should hold talks with Wangchuk, says Anna Hazare

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and allowed separate seating for 20 rebel TMC lawmakers who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), ahead...
The Indian government and opposition are preparing for a contentious Monsoon Session of Parliament, with key issues including the Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation and women's reservation, the alleged NEET paper leak, and a row...
The political drama 'Article 370' was the biggest winner at the 72nd National Film Awards, securing the best feature film honour, with its lead star Yami Gautam named best actress. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the best actor award...