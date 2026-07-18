Centre should hold talks with Wangchuk, says Anna Hazare

22:45

Activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said the Union government should hold talks with educationist Sonam Wangchuk.



"The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands) but what is wrong in holding discussions," Hazare said in a video message.



Wangchuk has been demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.



He was shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.



Notably, Hazare's hunger strike in Delhi for the Lokpal Act had rocked the UPA government in 2011. PTI