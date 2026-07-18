Blot on democracy: Cong on police action against Wangchuk

13:32

The Congress on Saturday criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar, following which activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital, describing it as a "blot" on the country's democracy and the Constitution.



Attacking the BJP, the opposition party also said it was a shame that the world's largest democracy was being "ruled" by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world.



In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Be it Professor G.D. Agarwal, who sat on a fast-unto-death for 111 days to save Mother Ganga, or the Olympic wrestlers from Haryana; Be it our 750 farmers who feed the nation, Dalits and Adivasis, or the 25 youths and their families who fell victim to exam paper leaks; this authoritarian government has spared no one."



In their eyes, anyone who raises their voice is branded "anti-national" or a "parasite", Kharge said, slamming the BJP-led government.



"What transpired at Jantar Mantar today is yet another blot on our democracy and Constitution," the Congress chief said.



The "Chhatron ki Goonj (voice of the students)" has begun to resonate from Kota and Dehradun, and it will certainly reach the very doorstep of Delhi, he said.



Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the Constitution guarantees the right to dissent, but the home ministry appears determined to deny it.



"The Delhi Police reports directly to the home ministry, the very ministry that appointed a new police commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty," Khera said.



From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution, he alleged.



"Today's actions lay bare this government's mindset: peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed," Khera said.



"It is a shame that the world's largest democracy is being 'ruled' by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world," he said.



His remarks came after Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention.



In a statement, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.



Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it added.