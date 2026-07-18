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'Asatya, Hinsa': Rahul slams govt over Wangchuk's removal

Sat, 18 July 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the "removal" of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is "wrong" and alleged that the core tenets of the government are "Asatya and Hinsa (falsehood and violence)".

The party criticised the police action at Jantar Mantar, following which Wangchuk was shifted, describing it as a "blot" on the country's democracy and the Constitution.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the core tenets of the Narendra Modi government are "Asatya and Hinsa".

"The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong," he said.

Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India's future, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

No amount of force can deter India's students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues, he said.

His remarks came after Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court. -- PTI

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