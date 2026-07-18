AMFI eases MF transmission process for nominees

09:42

The Association of Mutual Fu­nds in India (AMFI) has further simplified the process for transmission of mutual fund units following an investor's death by introducing measures aimed at reducing documentation-related hu­rdles for nominees and legal heirs.



Under the revised standard operating procedure, asset management companies (AMCs) can rely on the latest available address of the dec­eased unit holder, supported by relevant documents, if the address in the records does not match.



AMFI has also introduced a harmonised framework to deal with minor and major mismatches in the deceased investor’s name or signature, aligning the process with the provisions applicable to registrars and transfer agents under Sebi’s February 2026 circular.



The changes follow concerns over operational difficulties families faced while claiming MF investments due to minor documentation discrepancies.



AMFI said it will conduct training programmes for AMCs to ensure uniform implementation of the updated procedures.



-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard