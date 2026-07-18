Abhishek Banerjee's office demolished over alleged building violations

17:08

The South 24 Parganas district administration on Saturday started demolishing the party office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee at Amtala after it was found to be constructed allegedly without an approved building plan and in violation of applicable rules, a senior official said.



The operation began Saturday morning, with police and central forces cordoning off the office premises with guard rails.



Around noon, three bulldozers were brought in, and the administration started dismantling the shed in front of the office, followed by demolition of the front portion of the structure. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were also present as a precautionary measure.



A senior state government official said the action was carried out after completing the due administrative process.



"The administration has proceeded (with the demolition) in accordance with the applicable laws and after following the required procedures. The action is related to alleged violations of construction norms and is not connected with any political consideration," the official told PTI.



During the demolition process, police recovered several computers, laptops and a large number of files from the building.



The demolition triggered celebrations among BJP workers and supporters gathered in the area, who raised slogans in support of their party.



Abhishek is the TMC Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour constituency, and Amtala is part of the constituency.



BJP Amtala MLA Agnishwar Naskar alleged that Abhishek Banerjee's party office had been constructed in violation of building rules and welcomed the district administration's action.



"The structure was built illegally, and the administration has finally acted in accordance with the law," Naskar said.



The action followed complaints alleging that the office had been constructed violating all regulations, the official said, adding that notices had been issued on July 15 to the persons concerned, asking them to appear for a hearing as part of the statutory process initiated on the basis of the complaints.