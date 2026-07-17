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Yellow warning for Himachal for heavy to very heavy rain

Fri, 17 July 2026
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of widespread monsoon activity across Himachal Pradesh from July 18, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over the following several days. A yellow warning has been issued for parts of the state as rainfall activity is expected to intensify.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, rainfall is expected to increase progressively during the coming week. While July 17 is likely to witness scattered rainfall over 26 to 50 per cent of the state without any warning, fairly widespread rainfall covering 51 to 75 per cent of the state is forecast for July 18, when heavy rain is expected at isolated places.

The weather office has predicted widespread rainfall across 76 to 100 per cent of Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to July 22, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue on July 23, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. -- ANI

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