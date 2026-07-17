'Wangchuk's 19-day fast reflects concerns of youth'

14:48

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Friday said Sonam Wangchuk's 19-day hunger strike symbolises the concerns of millions of students and youth over recurring paper leaks, flaws in the examination system and the lack of accountability.



Selja, a Congress MP from Sirsa, said repeated incidents of paper leaks and alleged failure to take effective action against those responsible have undermined the confidence of students in the examination system.



She said the government has a responsibility to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, as the trust of young people is a key pillar of any democratic system.



The Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising students' issues, demanding accountability from the education ministry.



She said the Congress has been standing with students and youth for the past several weeks and would continue its campaign until strict action is taken against those responsible and comprehensive reforms are introduced in the examination system.



Selja also appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, keeping in view his health, while reiterating that the Congress remains committed to protecting students' interests and ensuring a transparent system.



In a separate statement, Selja expressed concern over reports of high sodium content in tube-well water in several villages of Sirsa district, saying it could render thousands of acres of fertile land barren if timely corrective measures are not taken.



She urged the government to conduct a scientific survey of the affected villages, provide free soil and water testing to farmers, implement groundwater improvement measures and provide subsidies on gypsum and other soil-reclamation materials.



Selja said the government should take immediate and time-bound steps to protect farmers' livelihoods and preserve the fertility of agricultural land. PTI