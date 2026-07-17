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US airstrikes on Iran may have damaged Chabahar port

Fri, 17 July 2026
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The image was posted on X by @PeteHegseth
The image was posted on X by @PeteHegseth
U.S. airstrikes on Friday appeared to bring down a surveillance tower at Iran's Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, a strategic trade gateway for Afghanistan.

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image that appeared to show the tower collapsing. The image had already been circulating on social media through activist accounts before Hegseth posted it.

Chabahar port has been repeatedly targeted in U.S. airstrikes. Iranian state media confirmed a third round of strikes on the facility but did not immediately acknowledge the collapse of the tower.

Iran said the tower was used to monitor commercial shipping entering the port. However, the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also maintains a presence at ports across Iran. -- Agencies

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