Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

UP cops seize jailed ex-MLA's Maha mill under Gangsters Act

Fri, 17 July 2026
Share:
00:59
image
In a first-of-its-kind interstate crackdown under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the state police  attached a commercial property valued at more than Rs 100 crore in Maharashtra linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician and four-time Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, officials said.

Police have so far attached properties worth Rs 241 crore linked to Mishra since 2022, a senior police official said.

The property - a pulse mill operating under the banner of 'Lalli Agro Industries' at Jakekur village in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district - was attached earlier this month by a special team of Bhadohi police in coordination with the Maharashtra Police and local revenue authorities.

Bhadohi SP Abhinav Tyagi said the asset, worth about Rs 100.25 crore, was officially sealed and taken into possession on July 7 following an order issued by Bhadohi District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar on July 2.

According to police, the mill in the name of Mishra's son-in-law, Mukesh Tiwari, was set up 15 years ago using illicit proceeds of organised crime generated by Mishra, his wife Ram Lali, and their son Vishnu.

Mishra, his wife and son were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment each, while his daughter-in-law had been sentenced to four years in jail.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP cops seize jailed ex-MLA's Maha mill under Gangsters Act
LIVE! UP cops seize jailed ex-MLA's Maha mill under Gangsters Act

2nd ODI Updates: Root masterclass puts India under pressure
2nd ODI Updates: Root masterclass puts India under pressure

Hyd teacher sacked for asking Hindu student to recite...
Hyd teacher sacked for asking Hindu student to recite...

A private school in Hyderabad has terminated a primary teacher after she assigned Islamic religious verses as homework, sparking controversy and prompting police intervention to ensure communal harmony. The incident led to protests and...

NEET aspirant dies by suicide after checking likely score
NEET aspirant dies by suicide after checking likely score

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 16th floor of a residential society in Faridabad on Thursday after evaluating her likely score using the answer key released by the NTA earlier this week and...

Quit before July 21: Mamata to rebles after Koel's RS exit
Quit before July 21: Mamata to rebles after Koel's RS exit

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked dissidents planning to leave the organisation to do so before the July 21 Martyrs' Day rally, asserting that such exits would not weaken the party.