UP cops seize jailed ex-MLA's Maha mill under Gangsters Act

00:59

In a first-of-its-kind interstate crackdown under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, the state police attached a commercial property valued at more than Rs 100 crore in Maharashtra linked to jailed gangster-turned-politician and four-time Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, officials said.



Police have so far attached properties worth Rs 241 crore linked to Mishra since 2022, a senior police official said.



The property - a pulse mill operating under the banner of 'Lalli Agro Industries' at Jakekur village in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district - was attached earlier this month by a special team of Bhadohi police in coordination with the Maharashtra Police and local revenue authorities.



Bhadohi SP Abhinav Tyagi said the asset, worth about Rs 100.25 crore, was officially sealed and taken into possession on July 7 following an order issued by Bhadohi District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar on July 2.



According to police, the mill in the name of Mishra's son-in-law, Mukesh Tiwari, was set up 15 years ago using illicit proceeds of organised crime generated by Mishra, his wife Ram Lali, and their son Vishnu.



Mishra, his wife and son were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment each, while his daughter-in-law had been sentenced to four years in jail.