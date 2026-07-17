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Two robbers carrying cash rewards killed in encounter in UP, 2 cops hurt

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Two alleged robbers, each carrying a cash reward, were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Etawah Special Operations Group (SOG) and Firozabad police on Friday, while two policemen sustained bullet injuries, one critically, officials said.  

The encounter occurred around noon near Neem Kharia village in the Shikohabad police station area after the accused, wanted in a chain-snatching case reported in Etawah on July 3, allegedly opened fire on police, they said. 

Agra Additional Director General (ADG) of Police S K Bhagat said the Etawah SOG and surveillance team received information that the two wanted criminals, travelling from Ghaziabad to Jharkhand, were aboard the Sambalpur Express. 

A joint team with the Firozabad police began inspecting the train after it halted at Shikohabad railway station. 

The two accused got off the train and fled towards a nearby village. During the chase, they allegedly took a child hostage to evade arrest before abandoning the child and escaping on a motorcycle, Bhagat said. -- PTI

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