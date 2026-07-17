Teen girl who appeared for NEET-UG ends life in Pune

23:47

An 18-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in Kale Padal area of Pune city on Friday morning, a police official said.



The girl had appeared for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), though her family has not attributed her death to the examination or any related pressure, the official said.



NEET (UG) 2026 results were declared on Thursday.



"The family is denying any such link. They have requested that their privacy be respected. They have no complaint against anyone and do not suspect anyone. No suicide note was found at the spot, and the girl was not using a mobile phone," he added.



The incident came to light around 10 am. However, the exact time of death could not be ascertained, and it could have occurred either in the morning or during the previous night, the official informed.



An accidental death case has been registered, he added.



Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a housing society in Taljai Hills area after he did not get desired marks in NEET, police said. -- PTI