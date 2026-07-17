Teen drowns, another missing at sea in Palghar district

09:44

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A 17-year-old boy drowned while his friend is missing at sea off the popular Arnala beach in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Friday.



The incident occurred in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon, they said.



According to local authorities, four minors ventured into the sea for a swim, but got pulled deeper into the water due to strong currents.



Lifeguards at the beach acted swiftly to rescue two of the boys, but the other two remained missing, triggering a search operation, an official said.



The body of Ayaan Zakir Hussain was recovered on Friday morning, they said. The other boy, identified as 17-year-old Shoaib, is yet to be traced, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of Palghar.



Teams from the revenue department, police administration, and local lifeguards are engaged in the search, he said.



However, high tides, massive waves, and adverse weather have hampered the operation, he said. "The search mission will be intensified as soon as the sea conditions improve," the official said. PTI