Suvendu lays foundation stone for Rs 15,000-cr steel plant in Bankura

17:03

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday laid the foundation stone of Shyam Steel Group's integrated steel plant at Mejia in Bankura district, describing it as a major step in the BJP government's industrialisation drive and asserting that such investments would generate large-scale employment in the state's backward districts.



The project, part of the group's steel division expansion programme, entails an investment of around Rs 15,000 crore and is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, according to the company and the state government.



Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said the government was committed to attracting industries to districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum to spur regional development.



"Thousands of crores will be invested here, creating employment opportunities for many people. If we cannot bring industries to places like Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, infrastructural development of these regions will not happen, and ancillary industries will not expand. Thousands of young men migrate to other states for work. They too will return. The government's revenue will increase," he said. -- PTI