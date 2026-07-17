Supriya Sule meets Wangchuk: 'We will fight in Parl'

16:48

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule arrives at Jantar Mantar to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on a hunger strike for the 20th consecutive day.



Supriya Sule says, "We have come to request Sonam Wangchuk to give up the hunger strike. If there is a fight to be fought, we will all fight it in Parliament as well. The parliamentary session begins on Monday; we will raise all these issues--including the concerns of the NEET students."



When asked about the Delimitation Bill, she said, "The Delimitation Bill hasn't even been introduced yet, so how can I speak about a bill I haven't even seen? Furthermore, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) process for 'One Nation, One Election' is currently underway; the bill for that isn't finalised either."



Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party ) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Centre, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Extending his support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal urged the Central Government to heed the demands of the demonstrators.



"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.



Raising the demand for accountability in the education sector, the former Delhi CM proposed a change in the Union Cabinet.



"I also extend a proposal--Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country," he stated. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister."