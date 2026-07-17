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Sensex jumps 965 points

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Market benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 964.58 points and the Nifty reaching the 24,330 level, led by buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries, bank and IT stocks.

After a subdued ending in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex bounced back 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 78,151.45. During the day, it surged 1,095.68 points, or 1.41 per cent, to 78,282.55.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to end at 24,334.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra jumped 3.91 per cent after it reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 1,465 crore, and expressed confidence about the demand environment.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were also among the winners.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings later in the day.

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