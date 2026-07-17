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Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 96.28 against US dollar

Fri, 17 July 2026
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The rupee rose 14 paise to settle at 96.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday on possible intervention from the Reserve Bank of India after four consecutive sessions of decline.

Elevated tensions in West Asia, which pushed up global oil prices, maintained pressure on the local unit, forex traders said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.35 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 96.27-96.41. Eventually it settled at 96.28 (provisional), up 14 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day on Thursday, shedding 17 paise to settle at 96.42 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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