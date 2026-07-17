President Murmu to visit Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania from July 19 to 25

18:17

The ministry of external affairs announced on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu will undertake state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19-25, aiming to boost bilateral ties with these countries.



Murmu's three-nation visit complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union, the MEA stated.



Interacting with reporters here, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said, "The three-nation visit is of considerable historic significance, as it marks the first-ever bilateral visits by an Indian president to the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of North Macedonia."



Also, Murmu's visit to Romania will be the first state visit to the country by an Indian president in over three decades. The previous such visit had been undertaken in 1994, the MEA said.



"The three-nation visit reflects India's growing engagement with central and eastern Europe, and reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with the countries in the region. It also complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union," George said.



President Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian president to Moldova, the MEA announced earlier in the day.



During her visit, President Murmu will meet and hold delegation-level talks with her counterpart. She will also meet President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu. -- PTI