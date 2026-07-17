Prashant Kishor's party moves EC over poll code breach by BJP in Bankipur

17:28

The Jan Suraaj Party on Friday said it has sought the Election Commission's intervention in alleged violations of the model code of conduct in Bankipur assembly seat of Bihar by the BJP which is facing a challenge from its founder Prashant Kishor.



Addressing a press conference, Jan Suraaj Party state president Manoj Bharti said a memorandum to this effect has been submitted to the state's Chief Electoral Officer by "our high-level delegation".



He said, "Our memorandum has highlighted that BJP workers have been prowling the streets of Patna, posing as municipal corporation workers. They have been tearing our posters and banners off the walls of houses, even though we had obtained the consent of the owners".



Later, posters and banners of the BJP are pasted on the same walls, the Jan Suraaj Party leader alleged.



"When we have confronted some of these self-proclaimed municipal workers, demanding their identity cards, they have run away. The EC must step in to prevent this serious breach of the model code of conduct," Bharti said.



He also claimed that the BJP has also come out with a number of "false and misleading posters" targeting Prashant Kishor."



The by-poll has been necessitated by the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha a few months ago. -- PTI