PM flags off India's 1st hydrogen-powered train

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The hydrogen-powered train will operate on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat section. It will connect Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations and is among the few hydrogen trains in operation globally. The launch places India in an elite group of countries using hydrogen technology for rail transport. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind in Haryana, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts towards green transportation and self-reliant technology under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.