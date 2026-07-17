One man's hunger strike changed India's map. Can it still change politics?

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It took 58 days without food to change India's map.When Potti Sriramulu began fasting in October 1952, he was asking for something then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had repeatedly resisted: a separate state for Telugu speakers. Sriramulu, a quiet Gandhian who had already undertaken several fasts for social causes, believed only self-sacrifice could force Delhi to listen.It did.On the 58th day, Sriramulu died. Crowds poured onto the streets across the Telugu-speaking regions. Government buildings were attacked, railway lines blocked and several reportedly died in the unrest that followed. Days later, Nehru announced the creation of Andhra state. Within a few years came the States Reorganisation Commission and the linguistic remaking of India.