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No damage to terminal in US attacks on Chabahar port: India

Fri, 17 July 2026
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22:04
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The Shahid Beheshti terminal at the Chabahar port in Iran has not faced any damage in US strikes on the key maritime gateway, India said on Friday.

US officials had acknowledged that the US struck the Chabahar port this week as part of its renewed military campaign against Iran.

The Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties. Both the countries are also strongly pitching for making Chabahar port an integral part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The US waiver from its sanctions on Chabahar had come to an end in April.

"There was a waiver which was given by America and that waiver got over some time back. Post that, we have been in discussion with relevant stakeholders as to how to take this particular issue forward," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"On the question of it being attacked, yes, we have seen some reports in that regard, but we can also tell you that the terminal itself did not face any damage," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the US attacks on the Chabahar port. -- PTI

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