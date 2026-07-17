Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah

Fri, 17 July 2026
Share:
23:33
File image
File image
A 30-year-old man was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured during a firing incident following an alleged attempt to snatch a service rifle in the Jaie area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Bhaderwah, with hundreds of people taking to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the killing, while the authorities suspended internet services in parts of the Chenab valley and stepped up security as a precautionary measure.

According to a senior police officer, an SOG team had laid an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road, about 35 km from Bhaderwah town, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area.

At around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the SOG party intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, the officer said.

"During the ensuing scuffle, an SOG personnel opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were also injured in the incident," the officer said.

The injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Bhaderwah, and later shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Doda, where the youth succumbed to his injuries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah
LIVE! Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah

RIL beats estimates with record quarterly EBITDA
RIL beats estimates with record quarterly EBITDA

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 22 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, primarily because the previous year's earnings were inflated by a one-time gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints.

Legendary All-Rounder Sir Garfield Sobers Passes Into The Ages
Legendary All-Rounder Sir Garfield Sobers Passes Into The Ages

Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history and a former West Indies captain, died in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Friday at the age of 89.

IRS officer's daughter murder: Delhi police file chargesheet
IRS officer's daughter murder: Delhi police file chargesheet

The Delhi police filed a 973-page chargesheet in a city court against Rahul Meena, the former domestic help accused in the rape and killing of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer, officials said on Friday.

UP headmistress suspended for brandishing knife at school
UP headmistress suspended for brandishing knife at school

A government primary school headmistress in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended and an FIR registered against her after she allegedly brandished a knife and cleaver on school premises. The incident, which was captured on video, led...