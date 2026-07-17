Man killed, 3 SOG jawans hurt after firing in J-K's Bhaderwah

23:33

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A 30-year-old man was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured during a firing incident following an alleged attempt to snatch a service rifle in the Jaie area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.



The incident triggered widespread protests in Bhaderwah, with hundreds of people taking to the streets demanding a CBI probe into the killing, while the authorities suspended internet services in parts of the Chenab valley and stepped up security as a precautionary measure.



According to a senior police officer, an SOG team had laid an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road, about 35 km from Bhaderwah town, following reports of suspicious movement in the high-altitude area.



At around 11.30 pm on Thursday, the SOG party intercepted a youth who allegedly attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, the officer said.



"During the ensuing scuffle, an SOG personnel opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were also injured in the incident," the officer said.



The injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Bhaderwah, and later shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Doda, where the youth succumbed to his injuries. -- PTI