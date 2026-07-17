Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maha SIR deadline extended; draft roll out on Aug 17

Fri, 17 July 2026
Share:
20:28
File image
File image
The Election Commission has extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra by 10 days, with the exercise now set to wrap up on August 8 instead of July 29, an official said on Friday.

Consequent to the extension, the draft electoral roll for the state will now be published on August 17 instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 5, the official said.

The drive, which began in the state on June 30, is part of the Election Commission's efforts to update and verify electoral rolls.

During this exercise, booth-level officers (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house verifications, while voters are required to submit enumeration forms and supporting documents where necessary to ensure accurate registration. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha SIR deadline extended; draft roll out on Aug 17
LIVE! Maha SIR deadline extended; draft roll out on Aug 17

RIL Q1 Profit Down 22% After Asian Paints Stake Sale
RIL Q1 Profit Down 22% After Asian Paints Stake Sale

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 22 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, primarily because the previous year's earnings were inflated by a one-time gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints.

Bomb-making lessons, blast plot: ATS reveals Jaish plan in Guj
Bomb-making lessons, blast plot: ATS reveals Jaish plan in Guj

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested five more suspects for alleged links with a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module, claiming they were learning bomb-making techniques and planning blasts. These arrests follow an earlier bust...

Bullet-proof vehicles, no straying: CRPF's SOP for Manipur
Bullet-proof vehicles, no straying: CRPF's SOP for Manipur

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has implemented a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for its personnel in Manipur, mandating the use of bulletproof vehicles and restricting stray movements, following recent ambushes on...

Teacher booked for giving Islamic homework to Hindu pupil
Teacher booked for giving Islamic homework to Hindu pupil

An FIR has been registered against a teacher and others at a private school in Hyderabad after a Hindu student was allegedly assigned "Islamic religious practices" as homework. The incident sparked outrage from political and religious...