Kiran Rao urges govt to speak to Sonam Wangchuk

11:21

Rao shared this image on her Instagram handle

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his hunger strike and urged the government to "enter into a dialogue with the protestors".



The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28.



Rao shared a picture of Wangchuk on her Instagram handle on Thursday, which read "I support Sonam" and said it is distressing to "witness the complete silence" despite his hunger strike.



"I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts," she wrote.



"It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane.



"I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard," she added.



Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan, at an event yesterday, said that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 film, 3 Idiots, was not based on activist Sonam Wangchuk. Calling it a misconception that, he said, Wangchuk himself has clarified in the past. Khan made the remarks while reacting for the first time to Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against irregularities in NEET exam. -- PTI