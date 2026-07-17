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Indira, Manmohan govts engaged with protesters: Cong on Wangchuk

Fri, 17 July 2026
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Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and urged him to end his fast in view of his deteriorating health.

In a post on X after the meeting, Khera said peaceful protest is a constitutional right in a democracy and asserted that it is the government's duty to engage with citizens who undertake a fast to have their voices heard.

"In a democracy, peaceful protest is a constitutional right. When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the duty of the government is to listen -- not look away. That is Raj Dharma," Khera said.

Drawing parallels with previous governments, the Congress leader said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984 and the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011 had engaged with protesters despite differences.

"That is what Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji did in 1984. That is what Dr. Manmohan Singh's government did in 2011. They understood that a government's first responsibility is engagement, even in disagreement," he said.

Khera alleged that the present government has chosen "indifference" towards demands for education reforms raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and protesters at Jantar Mantar.

"This government, however, has chosen indifference. It has refused to engage with the demand for education reforms -- whether raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi and the NSUI and IYC workers across the country or the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Such indifference is not merely arrogant; it is callous and wholly unworthy of a democracy," he said. -- ANI

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