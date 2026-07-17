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India's Fintechs Raised $2 Bn

Fri, 17 July 2026
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India's fintech industry raised $2 billion in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26) across 106 rounds, a 42 per cent rise from $1.4 billion raised across 186 rounds in H1CY25, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Sequentially, funding nearly doubled from $1.1 billion across 120 rounds in H2CY25.

In H1CY26, Cred raised $900 million in a Series-H round, followed by KreditBee's $220 million Series-E round and Weaver's $156 million Series-D round.

80 per cent or $1.6 billion of H1 2026's funding went to late-stage companies, followed by 18.35 per cent or $367 million going to early-stage firms.

The rest $68.6 million in funding was absorbed by seed-stage startups.

It saw two companies going public; Kissht and Turtlemint. Square Yards and KreditBee emerged as unicorns.

Fintech companies recorded 7 acquisitions in H1CY26, a drop of 30 per cent compared to 10 acquisitions in H2CY25, and a drop of 56 per cent compared to 16 acquisitions in H1CY25, the report said.       

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

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