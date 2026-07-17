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Heavy police deployment at Hyderabad school over 'Kalma' row

Fri, 17 July 2026
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09:47
Representational image
Representational image
Heavy police security deployment was seen outside Success School in the Saidabad area of Hyderabad on Friday, following intense protests over allegations that second-grade Hindu students were reportedly asked to recite the 'Kalma' as part of their homework.

The school premises remained deserted on Friday morning, as no students or staff appeared past 9:00 AM.

The heavy police presence follows a day of demonstrations by parents and local activists who expressed outrage over the alleged "religious imposition" on minor students.Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to X to condemn the school management, describing the incident as a "direct assault" on religious freedom.

"Hindu students being forced to recite the Kalma in school is a dangerous and unacceptable act. This is a direct assault on the freedom of religion and cannot be brushed aside. The Telangana Government must immediately take strict action against the management of Success School, Saidabad," the Minister posted.

He further questioned the silence of other political factions, stating, "Why are the self-proclaimed secular voices silent now? If such incidents are ignored today, they will spread across Telangana tomorrow. BJP will never allow Hindu faith, traditions, and culture to be trampled upon."

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